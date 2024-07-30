UPDATED: Contested school board races in 4 districts

Races for school board seats in four districts are expected to be contested Nov. 5, according to an unofficial list of candidates from the Sussex County Clerk’s Office.

The deadline for candidates to file to run for the seats was 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 29.

Frankford

Four people filed to run for three seats with three-year terms on the Frankford Township Board of Education.

They are Jason Huhn, Kaitlin Frato, Mandy Jaust and Chelsea Stoll. The last three are running on a slate. Frato and Jaust are incumbents.

Hardyston

Five people filed to run for three seats with three-year terms on the Hardyston Township Board of Education. They are Ronald Hoffman, David Van Ginneken and Jeffrey Altieri, running on one slate, and Danuta “Donna” Carey and Clarissa “Robin” Marotta, running on another slate.

Van Ginneken is president of the board and Hoffman is vice president. Carey also is an incumbent.

Ogdensburg

Three people filed to run for two seats with two-year terms on the Ogdensburg Board of Education. They are Christopher Gorsky, Alyssa Allen and Casey Macisso-Kondik. Allen is an incumbent.

Brendan Donegan, the board’s president, is the only one who filed to run for two seats with three-year terms.

Wallkill Valley

Two people - Gina DeSino and Gail Van Eeuwen - filed to run for a seat representing Hamburg on the Wallkill Valley Regional Board of Education.

Three people filed to run for two seats representing Hardyston on the board. They are Cynthia Rock, Kathryn Barta and Michael Davina. Rock is the board’s vice president.

Franklin

Incumbent Erin Henry is the only person who filed to run for the Franklin Board of Education. Three seats with three-year terms are open.