2 vying for 1 seat on Wallkill Valley board

Two candidates are running for one seat representing Hamburg on the Wallkill Regional Board of Education in the Nov. 5 election.

They are Gina DeSino and Gail Van Eeuwen. Neither is currently serving on the board.

The term is for three years.

Here are the candidates’ statements:

GINA DeSINO

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running for the Board of Education because I believe in the transformative power of education and want to ensure that every student has access to a high-quality learning environment.

My passion for education, combined with my desire to advocate for students, parents and teachers, drives my commitment to making a positive impact on our school system.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Enhance educational equity by addressing the needs of under-represented students and providing resources to ensure all students thrive.

2) Improve communication and collaboration between the school board, parents and the community to foster a supportive educational environment.

3) Advocate for innovative programs and technology that prepare students for future challenges and opportunities in a rapidly changing world.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I believe I am the best candidate for this position due to my extensive experience in education and community engagement.

I have a strong track record of working with diverse groups to implement effective programs and policies.

My ability to listen to different perspectives and build consensus will help create a more inclusive and effective Board of Education.

Background and qualifications.

My background includes a degree in education along with several years of experience as a teacher and community organizer.

I have served on various committees focused on educational improvement and have a deep understanding of the challenges our schools face.

My qualifications also include planning, budgeting and advocacy, which I am eager to leverage for the benefit of our students and schools.

GAIL VAN EEUWEN

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running for the Wallkill High Regional High School Board of Education because I would do anything for the children of our community.

As a mother of three - one son who graduated from Wallkill, one son who is a senior at Wallkill and a daughter who will be going to Wallkill next year, I have been around long enough to understand what our school and community needs and to want to be the voice for our Wallkill community.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

I am committed to supporting and collaborating with district administration to ensure that Wallkill is well-run and maintains the highest standard of academic excellence.

I understand the importance of creating and sustaining a positive culture and climate across the district, where students, teachers and families feel valued and supported.

By working closely with school leadership, I aim to foster environments where learning thrives and students feel engaged and motivated to succeed.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I have over 30 years of experience in education with roles ranging from mom, teacher, preschool teacher, director to preschool owner.

I possess a deep understanding of the educational landscape from early childhood education through high school.

My expertise spans general and special education, allowing me to advocate for all students and ensure that every child’s needs are met.

Background and qualifications.

I am an involved member of the Wallkill community. My business donates to many different organizations for the children of our community.