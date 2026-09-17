Franklin Physical Therapy opens with one-on-one care

Franklin Physical Therapy, a locally owned practice, has opened its doors in Franklin, offering individualized physical therapy services in the clinic and patients’ homes.

The practice is owned and operated by local physical therapist Derek Hendershot, PT, DPT, Cert-DN. A graduate of Wallkill Valley Regional High School, Hendershot lives in Franklin with his family and said he looks forward to serving his hometown.

Franklin Physical Therapy uses one-on-one scheduling, with no double booking of patients. The approach is designed to give patients the therapist’s full attention during each session.

Treatment options include manual therapy, exercise, dry needling and other techniques tailored to individual needs and goals.

The practice accepts most major insurance plans, including Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, UnitedHealthcare and Medicare. Coverage for in-home visits can vary by insurance plan.

Franklin Physical Therapy is located at 284 Route 23 and is accepting new patients.