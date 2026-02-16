Shirley Ann Winkelman, 66, passed away peacefully at home in Lafayette, N.J., on Feb. 13, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. She had been a resident of Lafayette for the past 25 years.

Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, and soon-to-be grandmother. She worked for many years in a pediatric medical office, where she cared for children and families with dedication and compassion. Her greatest joy was her family. She was known for her strength, honesty, protective nature, and love of cooking. Shirley believed in doing what was right and always stood firmly for those she loved.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Paul, whom she married in December 1997; son, Justin; daughter, Jenna; son-in-law, David, and a grandchild on the way. She is also survived by her sisters Susan, Sharon, and Jacqueline; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Lillian, Dominic, and Phil.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 3-7 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home in Sparta, New Jersey. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church, Sparta, New Jersey.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions in Shirley’s memory be made to A Living Tribute by clicking the link below.