Shirley Blackman

Shirley Marie Blackman of Sparta died Friday, April 12, 2024, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. She was 100.

Shirley was born in Amber, N.Y., to George and Lena (Heath) Bobbett on Nov. 15, 1923, and grew up in nearby Skaneateles, N.Y.

She trained with the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II and earned her nursing degree from Syracuse University. She worked in some capacity until she was 90.

Shirley was a longtime resident of Sparta. She was a member of Sparta Woman’s Club. In November, the mayor of Sparta honored her with a 100th Birthday Proclamation.

Shirley was a devout Christian known for her kindness and hospitality to any who entered her home; she embodied grace. Her humor and ability to laugh at herself has been as much a gift as her strength, faith and love.

She was a faithful member of Lafayette Federated Church and was involved in many of its ministries, including its prison ministry, for the past 50 years.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Sidney, and her sister, Jane Ludington.

She is survived by her brother, Heath Bobbett (Norma); her sons, Jeffrey (Sharon) and Craig (Joette); her daughters, Sherry and Sandy (Rich); nine grandchildren, Jason Blackman (Jamie), Scott Blackman, Jessie Lenzen (Stephen), Nelly Stringer (Mac), Erin Von Ohlsen, Lindsay Von Ohlsen, Alexander Karasik, Brooke Blackman and Sydney Clark (Brice); and five great-grandchildren, Dakotah and Harley Durant, Brianna and Brynn Blackman, and Kingsley Lenzen. She is also survived by many devoted nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to thank Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice and Lafayette Federated Church for their love, care and compassion.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at Lafayette Federated Church, 180 Route 15.

Memorial donations may be made in Shirley’s memory to Lafayette Federated Church, 180 Route 15, Lafayette, NJ 07848.

Arrangements are under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home.

