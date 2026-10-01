Patricia M. McGill

Patricia M. “Pat” McGill passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, surrounded by her beloved family.

Born in Ridgewood, N.J., Pat was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Mildred Stoddart and was raised in Midland Park. She attended Pompton Lakes High School where she was a majorette. After completing her degree, Pat went on to become a dental hygienist. On Oct. 3, 1964, she married the love of her life, Charles A. McGill.

Together, they shared a life filled with love, family and friendship.

In 1969, Pat and Charles moved to Vernon Township, where they made their home and remained for the next 57 years. After her youngest child started Kindergarten, Pat began her 27 year career as a school bus driver with Snook Transportation where she became the company’s longest serving employee. She eventually retired and hung up her bus keys from Decker Transportation. She cherished the friendships she made through her work while always making sure she was home and available for her family.

Pat was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose family was the center of her life. She was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Mildred Stoddart; her brother, Wayne Stoddart; and her sister-in-law, Cynthia.

Pat is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 62 years, Charles A. McGill; her daughter, Colleen Waleck and her fiancé, Rick Molosh; her daughter, Patti McGill and her son, Kevin McGill and his wife, Stacey.

She is also survived by her treasured nephew Christopher Stoddart whom she loved and helped raise as one of her own, as well as her cherished grandchildren, Jessica Reilly and her husband Tom, Sarah Anderson and her husband Luke, Owen and Adie McGill, along with her three precious great-grandchildren, Quinn, Sullivan, and Macie, with another great-grandchild on the way.

Pat’s love, kindness, and devotion to her family will be deeply missed and forever cherished by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ (for GPS, use 1 Vanderhoof Court).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church, followed by burial at Glenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.