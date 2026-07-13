Anna Hughes, 97, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2026, at Complete Care at Barn Hill in Newton.

Born in Franklin, New Jersey, Anna was a lifelong resident of Sussex County. She was a devoted mother who cherished every moment spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Anna enjoyed music, playing bingo, “Chuck Norris” movies, gardening, going to parties and having fun with family and friends, and chocolate Hersey Kisses. Anna was predeceased by her beloved husband, David E. Hughes, and her son, Joseph C.Hughes.

She is survived by her loving children, Patricia Kresge, and her husband, Greg: and Charles Hughes I and his wife, Marie, and her daughter-in-law Maureen Hughes. She was the beloved grandmother of Henry Grau and his wife Sandra, Anna-Rebecca Kinney and her husband, Leo; Shawn Hughes and his wife, Tanya; Charles Hughes II and his wife, Jasmine and Michael Hughes.

She is also survived by her cherished great-grandchildren, Sadie Mae Grau, Trent Grau, Aiden Kinney, Madeline Kinney, Amanda Reda and Tim, Matthew Hughes, and Charles Hughes III. Anna is also survived by her nephew Richard J Franek.

Anna was loved by the staff at “Barn Hill” who enjoyed her infectious smile. She was especially close to her hospice aide, Jennifer, who spent many hours providing excellent care and compassion.

Anna will be remembered for her loving heart, her kindness, her smile and the joy she found in her family. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. She is finally safe in the arms of Jesus.

Memorial donations can be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, Newton, N.J.

In accordance with her wishes cremation is private, and arrangements are under the care of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, N.J..