Louise T. Tancke

Louise T. “Cookie” Tancke, 83, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2026, at Newton Medical Center.

Born in Passaic, N.J., Louise was the beloved daughter of the late Michael and Louise Einreinhof. She was raised in Wayne, where she spent her early years before marrying the love of her life, Charles Tancke. The couple began their life together in Parsippany for a short time before settling in Hamburg, where they made their forever home for the past 57 years.

Louise worked as a dedicated bookkeeper for many years at Valley Vision. She will be fondly remembered not only for her strong work ethic, but especially for her warm and giving nature.

Known affectionately as “Cookie,” Louise had a special gift for baking and was famous for the cookies she lovingly made and shared with family and friends. It was one of the many ways she showed her love to those around her.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Michael and Jack Einreinhof, and her sister, Darlene Berger. Louise is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Charles Tancke; her loving children, Michelle Powers, Michael Tancke (Kate), and Stephen DaBrows; and her cherished grandchildren, Joshua Powers, Reese Tancke, Vanessa Tancke, and Judy DaBrows. She is also survived by her sister, Barbra Stahle, along with many extended family members and dearfriends.

A celebration of Louise’s life will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. A time for sharing fond memories will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, New Jersey. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.