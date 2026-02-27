Barbara Jane Gingerelli, 77 years old, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.

Born in Newark to the late Mary Louise Pfeifer Ross and Joseph Francis Ross, Barbara was raised in Orange, N.J. She earned her Bachelor’s degree from Kean University and went on to dedicate her life to educating children and loving her family.

In 1973, Barbara married the love of her life, Frank Gingerelli. In 1976, they settled in the Barry Lakes section of Vernon Township, where they spent more than 40 years lovingly raising their family. Barbara devoted 40 years to teaching elementary school with the Newton Public School District and was included in Who’s Who in Education in 1995. She received numerous awards and avocations for reading writing and poetry until her retirement in 2011. She touched the lives of countless children throughout her career and was known by many as a true “ray of sunshine.”

Following retirement, Barbara and Frank moved to the Crystal Springs community, where they enjoyed their later years together. She was a proud member of the Red Hat Society and lived for the summer months were she could be found poolside with her family and friends almost every sunny day.

Barbara found joy in gardening, cooking, swimming, spending time at the beach with her family, and caring for animals. Her greatest happiness, however, was always her family.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank Gingerelli; her parents, Mary and Joseph Ross; and her sister, Mary Lou Markwith.

Barbara is survived by her loving children: Jeffrey Gingerelli and his wife Shannon of Kinnelon NJ; Kristy Vazquez and her husband Adam of Hampton Twp; and Frank Gingerelli III and his wife Kristie of Highland Lakes, NJ. She was a proud and devoted grandmother to Bella, Gina, Karamia, Dante, Sage, and Gemma. She is also survived by her cherished Goddaughter and niece, Sandee Mark with and her husband Tom Kwiatkowski of West Orange, N.J., her niece Michelle Hills and husband Timothy Hills of Overland Park, Kansas, nephew Michael Markwith of South Orange, N.J., and her brother-in-law, Thomas Markwith of Livingston, N.J., her very dear friend of 55 years, Marilyn Gribler of Hardyston, N.J., and her fur baby, Bruno Oliver, whom she loved dearly.

Visitation for Barbara will be held on Friday, March 6, 2026 from 3-7 p.m. at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, N.J. (for GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Court). A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj@gmail .