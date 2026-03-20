June Eisenecker, aged 94, passed away at her home on March 18, 2026, in Stockholm, N.J. She was born in Paterson to her late parents Edward and Amy (Edge) Irwin. June was raised in the Paterson-Haledon area. In 1963, she officially settled in Stockholm with her late husband Allan E. Eisenecker.

While in high school, June was recruited by Prudential for her French speaking and typing ability to learn a new computer system called keypunching and later became an instructor of keypunching for Prudential in Canada. Later, she went on to attend college and became a data processor for ADP in the 50’s and eventually retired in 1996 after 33 years with S.B. Thomas in Totowa.

June was very generous to those around her, showing acts of kindness towards people and animals alike. She also loved bowling, flowers, and her cats. June was a dedicated member of the Hardyston Senior Group.

June is predeceased by her beloved husband of 68 years, Allan E. Eisenecker and her son Garry Eisenecker. She is survived by her children Gregg Eisenecker, Gene Eisenecker (Doreen), and Glenn Eisenecker. June also leaves behind her granddaughter Brianne Castelluccio (Andrew) and her great-granddaughter Zoe Castelluccio.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, from 11 a.m. util 1 p.m. at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. A service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in June’s memory to a charity of your choice or to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (mskcc.org).