Laura J. Reilly (née Palecek), 63, of Vernon, N.J., passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after living with pancreatic cancer for nearly two years.

Laura was born in Westwood, N.J., on Jan. 27, 1963, to the late Elizabeth and Francis Palecek. Laura grew up in Hillsdale, N.J., and spent countless holidays with family in Vermont building some of her most cherished memories. Laura moved to Sussex County in 1977, where she met her husband, raised her children, and built her career.

Laura was an active member of her community throughout her life. As a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church, she helped to develop the preschool CCD program, was a CCD teacher for many years, and served on the financial committee. Laura gave her time generously to support her children and many others. She served as a Girl Scout leader, class mom, and band parent for her children, and was a member and director of the Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

For many years, Laura worked as the Branch Manager at PNC Bank in Vernon, where she found friendship with each customer she worked with. Many will remember Laura’s creativity and craftiness and the many handmade projects she shared with them. She most loved working with and painting ceramics, a hobby that held special meaning because of the fond memories she had sharing it with her late grandmother, Beatrice Bolton.

Laura was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt who cherished her family above all else. Laura loved the traditions and ordinary moments that brought her family closer together. She was always someone who showed up when people needed her; she kept track of the people she loved and made sure they knew she was thinking of them. She will be remembered for how deeply she loved and for the example she gave her friends and family of how to show that love.

Laura is survived by her loving husband, Brian “Bo” Reilly; her daughter, Brianna Reilly Oliveira, and her husband, Victor; her son, Charlie Reilly, and his wife, Marie; her stepson, Brian Reilly, and his wife, Kimmy; and her stepson Mark Reilly, and his wife, Jianca. She was the cherished grandmother of Eleanor Mae Oliveira and Piper Jean Reilly.

She is also survived by her brothers, Frank Palecek, Bob Palecek, and Paul Palecek; her aunt, Beatrice “Babs” Geraghty, and her cousin, Susan Geraghty, who was more like a sister to her; and many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Linda Palecek.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, from 2-5 p.m. at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, N.J. (for GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Ct.).

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church. Following the funeral service, friends and loved ones are invited to join the family for a repast in Bolton Hall, located in the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Laura’s memory may be made to PanCAN at pancan.org or Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice at karenannquinlanhospice.org.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.

Laura will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her family and all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.