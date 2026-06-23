Katherine VanAllen

Katherine “Kat” VanAllen passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at the age of 40. Born in Newton, New Jersey, to Douglas and Karen VanAllen, Kat was a lifelong resident of Franklin. Following her graduation from high school, she attended County College of Morris and then William Paterson University, where she earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in both English and History.

Kat had a special love for children and dedicated her career to helping them learn and grow. She worked for Great Beginnings and the Ogdensburg School before finding her home at Reverend George A. Brown Memorial School in Sparta, where she served as a paraprofessional. She was also involved with the YMCA Summer Camp and After Care programs and worked at Savioli’s in Franklin.

A devoted and hardworking mother, Kat dedicated herself to creating a beautiful life for her beloved daughter, Kylie. She was a proud Dance Mom who cherished every opportunity to watch Kylie perform and pursue her passion.

Kat was an active, loyal, and dedicated member of the Wallkill Valley First Aid Squad, serving as an EMT since her high school years. Her commitment to helping others and serving her community was evident in everything she did. Whether responding to a call for help or supporting a friend in need, Kat always put others before herself.

She enjoyed family vacations to Disney World and Universal Studios, the beach, and her special trips with Kylie. Kat also had a deep love for animals and treasured the companionship they brought to her life. Known for her kindness, loyalty, and generous spirit, she was a true friend who would do anything for anyone.

Kat is survived by her beloved daughter, Kylie VanAllen; her loving parents, Douglas and Karen VanAllen; her brother, Donald VanAllen, and his partner, Samantha Corsi; her grandmother, Catherine Silbert; her uncle, Gary Silbert; her aunts, Donna Silbert, Sandy Roche and her husband, Joseph, and Karen J. VanAllen; as well as many cherished friends whose lives she touched throughout the years.

Visitation for Kat will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at F.John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, New Jersey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wallkill Valley First Aid Squad, 46 Main Street, Franklin, New Jersey, in Kat’s memory. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.