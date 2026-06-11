Mary T. Crowell, age 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at Delaware Valley Health Care Center in Matamoras, Pa..

Born in Franklin, New Jersey, Mary was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Cseh and remained a lifelong resident of Franklin. She was employed by Ames Rubber Corp and Plastoids Corp., before concluding her career as a seamstress with Morley Shirt Co. in Franklin.

Mary was a devoted Catholic and a faithful member of Immaculate Conception R.C. Church in Franklin. Family was the center of her life, and she especially cherished her role as a grandmother, helping to care for and nurture her beloved grandchildren throughout the years.

Mary enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Richard, and treasured visits to Myrtle Beach to spend time with her late daughter, Kim. She loved shopping, watching QVC and her favorite soap operas, playing bingo, and taking trips to Atlantic City and other casinos with friends. Mary had a colorful spirit, was easy to talk to, and never met a stranger. Her warm personality and social nature made her a joy to be around. She adored spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard Crowell, and her cherished daughter, Kim Nolan.

Mary is survived by her loving sons, Jeff Jacobus and his wife, Iva, and Dean Crowell and his wife, Jennifer; her five cherished grandchildren, Adam Jacobus, David Jacobus, Zachary Crowell, Mikaela Crowell, and Travis Crowell; and her adored great-grandchildren, Scarlett Jacobus, Harper Jacobus, Annalise Jacobus, and Makenzie Jacobus.

A memorial visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, New Jersey. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.