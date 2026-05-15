John Szanyi

John “Jack” Szanyi passed away on Friday, May 1, 2026.

Born on March 24, 1948, to John and Margaret Szanyi, Jack was a graduate of Franklin High School. Jack then served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. After his service, he worked for 38 years for the Ogdensburg Post Office. Jack enjoyed bowling, softball, and golf.

Jack is survived by his wife Jean; stepchildren Joe, Mike, and Melissa Dilts; also, his son Christopher; and grandchildren Kristen and Aaron Szanyi.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416.