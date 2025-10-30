James W. Schaublin, 76, of the Lake Tamarack section of Stockholm, NJ, passed away peacefully on Oct. 28, 2025. Born and raised in Paterson, NJ, James was the son of the late James and Ruth Schaublin. For more than 35 years, he worked for Kearfott Guidance and Navigation, where he was known for his dedication and strong work ethic. After his retirement, he enjoyed continuing to stay active by working at Cedar Crest. James was an avid fisherman who especially loved saltwater fishing and had also volunteered as a Deputy Conservation Officer with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. James also was very active in the past with the Lake Tamarack fishing committee. He cherished time spent by the water and sharing those moments with family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Diane Schaublin; his stepchildren, Kristen Barr and her husband, John, and Meghan Williams and her husband Jacob; and his beloved granddaughters, Morgan and Leah Williams.

Arrangements are private and under the care of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ.