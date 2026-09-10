John A. Way passed away peacefully at Oakland Rehab and Health Center in Oakland on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026.

Born in Paterson to the late Walter and Evelyn Way, John was raised in Midland Park. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1960.

John attended Fairleigh Dickinson University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering. He went on to work as an electrical engineer for Kulite Semiconductor Products for 25 years before retiring.

John and his beloved wife, Virginia Way, moved to Hamburg 25 years ago. Virginia predeceased him in 2017. John was also predeceased by his parents, Walter and Evelyn Way.

John was a talented artist who enjoyed drawing, fishing, and collecting stamps and coins. Above all, he cherished his family and devoted much of his life to being a loving husband and father. During his retirement, John especially enjoyed traveling with Virginia, creating wonderful memories together on trips to Alaska and Hawaii.

John is survived by his children, Pamela Sawyer and her husband, Steve; Suzanne Laganella and her husband, David; Scott Way and his wife, Brenda; and Deborah Sprung and her husband, Lee. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Arieann, Alexis, Christopher, David, Ryan, Mathew, and Jessica; and his great-grandchild, Paxton Jordan. John also leaves behind his twin sister Joyce Presnell and his brother Walter Way.

John will be remembered for his creativity, devotion to his family, and the many cherished memories he shared with those he loved. His presence will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, N.J. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at Immaculate Conception RC Church. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.