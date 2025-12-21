Joan Magura, age 81, of Hardyston, N.J., passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. She was born on March 21, 1944, and was originally from Denville, New Jersey.

Joan was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose life centered around her family. She was known for her no-nonsense attitude, strength, and straightforward nature, balanced by a deep sense of loyalty and care for those she loved. She believed in hard work, honesty, and doing things the right way—values that guided her throughout her life.

Prior to owning her own business, Joan worked for Franklin Borough as the Water Collector, serving the community with dedication and reliability. She later became the owner of Precision Sheet Metal of Wantage, N.J., where she earned the respect of colleagues and customers through her leadership, work ethic, and integrity.

Joan was also a proud and active member of the Vernon Historical Society, where she served as president, dedicating her time to preserving local history and giving back to her community.

She took great pride in her family and especially cherished her role as a grandmother and great-grandmother. She also dearly loved her dog, Buster, who was a constant companion and source of comfort.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Glennen; her granddaughter, Kelsey Aikens; her beloved great-granddaughter, Emersyn Aikens; her sister, Dawn Benedetti; her sister-in-law, Karen McDonough; as well as her cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, Helen McDonough; her brother, William “Bill” McDonough; and her father, Harold McDonough.

Joan will be remembered for her resilience, leadership, and unwavering presence. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of devotion to her family, her work, her community, and the love she shared so freely.

Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com