Eleanor Lou Macko (nee Dunn), 87 years old, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Born to Albert and Mildred Dunn in Monroe, NJ, she had been a lifelong resident of Ogdensburg, NJ.

Eleanor worked as a librarian and secretary for the Ogdensburg Elementary School for many years before retiring. She was a parishioner and Rosary Society member of St. Thomas of Aquin RC Church in Ogdensburg. She enjoyed gardening, tending her flowers, cooking, baking and puzzles. Eleanor was a doting wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Eleanor is predeceased by her husband, Stephen M. Macko (2018), daughter, Carol Ando (2020), granddaughter, Michele Ando (1984), a sister, Salma Mae, and a brother, Ted Dunn. She is the devoted mother of William Macko and his girlfriend, June Robbins, of Lafayette Twp., NJ; mother in law of Jim Ando, of Ogdensburg, NJ; loving grandmother of Patricia Muldoon and her husband, Ed, James Ando and his wife, Jeanette, Jennifer Ando and her boyfriend, Brian Doherty, and Brittany Macko and her boyfriend, Cody Mitchell; cherished great-grandmother of E.J. and Megan Muldoon, Abigail, Alexa and Madeline Ando; dear sister of Kate Guether, of Newton, NJ, Albert Dunn, of Sandyston Twp., NJ, and Harold Dunn, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Eleanor’s caretaker, Marina, for her exceptional care and dedication over the last two years and thanks to those that responded during her time of need.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main Street, Franklin, NJ, on Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Thomas of Aquin RC Church, Ogdensburg, NJ, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, Ogdensburg, NJ.

Memorial gifts sent to Affinity Care of New Jersey, 140 Littleton Road, Suite 130, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ 07054, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.