James W. Walters III, 52, of Franklin, passed away on Feb. 7, 2026.

Born in Pompton Plains, James was a lifelong resident of Franklin and a graduate of Wallkill Valley Regional High School.

Throughout his life, James enjoyed working with his hands. He worked at several pizzerias, where he discovered his love of cooking. He later spent many years in a cabinet-making shop and most recently worked as a service technician for EarthCare–Wind River Environmental.

When not at work, Jim enjoyed listening to and playing music, audiobooks, cooking and baking for his family, and spending time with his beloved dog, Kipper, and cat, Tiny. Known affectionately as “Jimbob” to family and close friends, he made the selfless decision to be an organ donor, helping to secure brighter futures for others even in his passing.

He was predeceased by his father, James W. Walters II.

James is lovingly survived by his two children, James W. Walters IV and Victoria L. Walters; his mother, Carol A. Walters (McCrum); his sister, Christina A. Hoffman (Jeff); his brother, Michael Walters (Kara Hauptly); his nieces and nephews, Donovan and Bryan Hoffman, and Kelly, Michael, Bridgette, and Christian Walters; his in-laws, Bob and Judy Erianne; his three stepdaughters, Catherine, Elizabeth, and Sarah Gannon; and his wife, Deb.

Please join us Saturday March 7, at American Legion Post #132, 1 Legion Road, Franklin, NJ 07416. A memorial ceremony will be held from 12-1, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life until 4 p.m.

Cremation was private under the direction of Compassionate Cremation Services, Clifton.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe has been established to assist James and Victoria with educational expenses.