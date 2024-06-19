James Walters II

James W. “Jamie” Walters II of Franklin passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Kindred Care in Dover. He was 68.

Born in Franklin to the late J. Warren and Caroline (Rapole) Walters, Jamie was a lifelong resident.

Dedicated to his community, he served many years in the Franklin Fire Department, where he was an exempt member; a member of the Franklin Town Band for more than 25 years; and a past deacon of the Franklin Presbyterian Church. He also was a proud Eagle Scout, a former leader in Troop 90, and an established poet and published author.

Predeceased by his parents and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Walters, Jamie is survived by his loving wife, Carol (McCrum) Walters; son James Walters III and his wife Deborah; daughter Christina Hoffman and her husband Jeff; son Michael Walters and his wife Kara; adopted daughter Danielle Bilenski; as well as grandchildren Donovan and Bryan Hoffman and James IV, Victoria, Kelly, Michael II, Bridgette and Christian Walters. He also is survived by his sister, Susan Gunderman; and brothers, Gordon and William Walters.

A visitation was held on May 30 at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. A funeral was May 31 at the funeral home. Burial in the North Hardyston Cemetery followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Franklin Fire Department, 137 Buckwheat Road, Franklin, NJ 07416 or the Franklin Town Band, P.O. Box 16, Franklin, NJ 07416.