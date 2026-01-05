Emma L. Babcock (Clock) passed away peacefully on Dec. 27, 2025, at Newton Medical Center.

Born in Sussex, New Jersey, Emma was the daughter of the late Charles and Frances Clock. She lived most of her life in Franklin, NJ, where she raised her family alongside her late husband, Ernest Babcock, Sr. Emma worked as a waitress for many years, serving at several local diners. She especially enjoyed her time at the Budd Lake Diner, where she made many lasting friendships. Emma was known for her warm personality, strong work ethic, and devotion to her family.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ernest Babcock, Sr., and her daughter, Eva Griffin. Emma is survived by her sons, Ernest Babcock, Jr., Elvis Babcock, and Eric Babcock; her 16 cherished grandchildren; and her loving and devoted companion of over 20 years, Jeffrey Coonce.

Cremation will be private. Burial of cremains will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, N.J.