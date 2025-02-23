Eva Griffin

Eva E. Griffin of Franklin passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Overlook Medical Center in Summit. She was 58.

Born in Sussex to Ernest Babcock Sr. and Emma (Clock) Babcock, Eva lived in Florida and Texas before moving back to Sussex County.

She loved her children and grandchildren very much and enjoyed crocheting dolls and blankets.

Eva was predeceased by her husband of 29 years, Alton R. Griffin Sr., on April 23, 2020.

She is survived by her sons, Eric Addison of Port Jervis, N.Y., and Alton Jr. of Franklin; her daughters, Miesha DeVeaux and her husband Julius of Gastonia, N.C., and Amy Griffin of Franklin; her brothers, Ernest Babcock Jr. of Andover and Eric Babcock and Elvis Babcock, both of Sussex; and her six grandchildren, Deambra, Christiana, Christopher Jr., Christian, Jhayden and Jordyn.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

