Betty Mae McMickle, age 90, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and longtime caregiver, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Forest Manor Health Care Center in Hope. She was surrounded by the love and memories of her family whose lives she touched throughout her life. Betty was born in Newton to the late Ethel Dodd and Harry Bathgate, Sr. She grew up in Branchville and remained deeply connected to her community and her church throughout her life. She was a graduate of Newton High School and went on to pursue a career in nursing, graduating from Essex County Community College and completing her nursing training at Beth Israel Hospital. On Aug. 17, 1963, Betty married Charles McMickle, and together they made their home in Hamburg, where they raised their two daughters, Jennifer and Kimberly. Betty dedicated 36 years of her life to caring for others as an LPN at the Sussex County Homestead Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Caring for people was not simply her profession — it was a part of who she was. She also devoted herself to caring for her own parents, giving them the same love and compassion she had shown so many others. Her faith was an important part of Betty’s life. She was a lifelong and active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Branchville, where she faithfully served in many ways. She taught Sunday school and shared her love of music by playing the organ and piano for Sunday services and the children’s choir. Music remained one of her greatest joys throughout her life. Betty was also a proud lifelong Girl Scout, earning numerous awards and receiving recognition for her many years of dedication and contributions to the organization. She believed in giving back, helping others, and encouraging young people — values she carried with her throughout her life. Outside of her work and community service, Betty found happiness in the simple pleasures of life. She enjoyed birdwatching, working on puzzles, knitting, watching her favorite soap operas, and, of course, music and playing the organ. Most of all, she treasured her family. Her grandchildren held a very special place in her heart, and she delighted in caring for them and, as her family would say, spoiling them rotten. Those memories of Grandma’s love, laughter, and unconditional care will remain with them always. Besides her parents, Betty was predeceased by her brother, Harry Bathgate Jr., who passed away in 2022. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles McMickle; her daughters, Jennifer Crowell and her husband, Dean of Hamburg and Kimberly McMickle of Hamburg; her beloved grandchildren, Zachary, Mikaela, and Travis Crowell; her brother, David Bathgate and his wife, Janice, of Branchville; along with extended family and many friends who will miss her dearly. Betty leaves behind a legacy of faith, music, service, compassion, and family. For 36 years she cared for others professionally, but the care she gave to her family, her church, her community, and especially her grandchildren was perhaps her greatest gift. Her presence will be deeply missed, but the love she gave so freely will live on in all who knew her. Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 noon with interment at North Hardyston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Betty’s memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Branchville, P.P. Box 1, Branchville, NJ 07826. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.