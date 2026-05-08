Szonyi, Neals married

Franklin Borough residents Charles “Chuck” Szonyi and Jean Neals were married on May 3 at the First Presbyterian Church in town.

Both retirees began their future together after meeting at the Franklin Senior Housing and have been a couple for the past eight years.

Jean was previously married to the late Robert Neals of Lake Hopatcong who was known for his New Jersey State Record Musky fishing fame. She is a retired police dispatcher and detective bureau secretary.

Chuck is the proud son of the late Charles and Anna Szonyi of Franklin and later Ogdensburg. He worked in the drywall construction business with his father Charles Sr and later at Franklin Walmart . This senior citizen love story will continue with the happy couple enjoying a New England honeymoon over the summer.

They wish to thank everyone who celebrated their joyous event and show that no matter what age you are love can fill your heart again.