Franklin resident Concetta Fessler celebrates 104th birthday

Family and friends recently celebrated a remarkable milestone as Concetta “Connie” Fessler marked her 104th birthday.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Fessler has spent her life surrounded by family, love and simple joys. As a young woman, she met her future husband in the Bronx, beginning a partnership that would shape the next chapters of her life.

Together, they built a life centered on family, welcoming a daughter and creating memories that have continued across generations.

Fessler now resides at Westwind Manor in Franklin. When asked about reaching her 104th birthday, she offered a simple reflection: “I love living every day.”

Friends and family said her outlook on life reflects the gratitude, kindness, strength and wisdom she has shared throughout her years.