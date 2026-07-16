x
  1. Home
  2.  Milestones
  3.  Announcements

Franklin resident Concetta Fessler celebrates 104th birthday

Franklin. Concetta Fessler of Franklin recently celebrated her 104th birthday, marking a milestone surrounded by family, friends and memories from a life filled with love and gratitude.

Brooklyn /
| 16 Jul 2026 | 03:09
    Concetta Fessler recently turned 104 years old.
    Concetta Fessler recently turned 104 years old. ( Photo submitted)

Family and friends recently celebrated a remarkable milestone as Concetta “Connie” Fessler marked her 104th birthday.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Fessler has spent her life surrounded by family, love and simple joys. As a young woman, she met her future husband in the Bronx, beginning a partnership that would shape the next chapters of her life.

Together, they built a life centered on family, welcoming a daughter and creating memories that have continued across generations.

Fessler now resides at Westwind Manor in Franklin. When asked about reaching her 104th birthday, she offered a simple reflection: “I love living every day.”

Friends and family said her outlook on life reflects the gratitude, kindness, strength and wisdom she has shared throughout her years.