Margaret J. Schumann

Margaret J. “Peg” Schumann, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at her daughter’s home, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born in Newark, N.J., Peg was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Curran. Together with her beloved husband, William Schumann, she raised their family and made their home in the Summit Lake community of Stockholm, New Jersey.

Peg touched countless lives through her lifelong commitment to service, compassion, and community. A devoted member of St. John Vianney Church, she served as a Eucharistic Minister, sat on the Parish Council, and volunteered with the Bereavement Ministry. She visited parishioners who were homebound or simply needed companionship and a listening ear over coffee.

As a dedicated Girl Scout Leader, Peg created lasting memories for generations of girls through camping trips, parades, badge ceremonies, plays, and adventures that extended far beyond scouting. Many former Scouts later spoke of the “life lessons” they learned from Mrs. Schumann.

Her Summit Lake neighbors knew her as a trustee and past president of the community, organizer of summer programs for children, member of the ladies softball team, and director of the Adult Variety Show. Wherever Peg became involved, she brought energy, warmth, humor, and leadership.

After graduating from Central High School in 1952, where she proudly served as a majorette and “Tiffanette”, Peg worked as a telephone switchboard operator. While raising her children, she worked various jobs and later returned to college when her children were in high school. Her compassion, communication skills, and practical wisdom eventually led her to study Transactional Analysis and begin a career as a family therapist.

Peg’s warm hugs, encouraging spirit, and no-nonsense approach helped many people navigate difficult times, strengthen relationships, and feel empowered. She offered a safe place to talk, shared her well-known “Pegisms”, and reminded everyone to “feel their feelings.”

To her family, she was Mom, Grandma, Chickadee, Peg, and Aunt Peggy. She loved entertaining but hated cooking, she valued a bargain and disliked shopping. A true matriarch, she cherished family stories and traditions, celebrated every success, called early each birthday morning to sing “Happy Birthday,” and helped carry burdens during difficult times. Peg made certain the people she loved knew they were loved deeply.

Peg was a strong and prayerful woman with a sharp mind, compassionate heart, and generous spirit. Her legacy lives on in the hugs we give, the kindness we show others, and the feelings we share. She will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, Peg was predeceased by her beloved husband of 42 years, William Schumann; her son, Kenneth Schumann; her sister, Joyce Nolen; and her brother, Joseph Curran.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Nancy Schumann and her husband, Michael Cox; Audrey Johansen and her husband, Scott Titmas; and Heidi Robertson and her husband, Randy. She is also survived by her cherished daughter-in-law, Donna Schumann; her beloved grandchildren, Jillian Quigley and her husband, Bryan, Rachel Parr and her husband, Joseph, and Brennyn Cox; and her treasured great-grandsons, Joey, Luca, and Myles. Peg is further survived by her sister, Barbara Tully; her brother, William Curran; and many loving nieces and nephews. Peg’s family is forever grateful for the loving support of her devoted nephew and caretaker, Andrew Tully and the care and companionship provided by her aide, Kim Schutte.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during a visitation on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home in Franklin, N.J.. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2026, at St. John Vianney Church in Stockholm, followed by interment at North Hardyston Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peg’s memory to Morris Minute Men EMS Morris Minute Men EMS www.morrisminutemen.org or your favorite charity.