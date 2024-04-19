Sussex Tech school board tables proposed cuts

After listening to more than 100 students, parents, alumni and staff members criticize a plan to cut three shops at Sussex County Technical School, the Board of Education unanimously voted to table the proposal at its meeting Thursday, April 18.

The plan calls for eliminating the school’s programs in architectural technology, graphic communications and theater arts, effective July 1, “for reasons of efficiency and economy.”

Some speakers during the six-hour meeting said they were told only a week ago of the cuts because of a $500,000 deficit in the district’s proposed budget.

They said ending the shops would be a betrayal of the students enrolled in them who would be forced to switch to another shop and catch up on the material they have missed or to return to their sending district.

Students from throughout the county are eligible to attend Sussex Tech. They may apply for the various programs, or shops, in areas such as engineering, cosmetology, law and public safety, and robotics and mechatronics. The students’ sending district pays tuition to Sussex Tech.

’Time to reflect’

On Thursday, school board president Jarrod Cofrancesco said he and other board members want time to review the comments. The board’s next meeting is May 16.

”It’s been an informative evening. I appreciate everyone’s comments. This board listened to what you had to say. Personally, I’ve analyzed it, and I would like some additional time to reflect on it as it appears some board members would as well,” he said.

He pointed out that he has “full faith and confidence” in the school administration. “We’re not the first institution to have a budget crisis, a budget challenge. ... People have to make decisions.

”I know I have questions. I know my fellow board members have questions. I know our administration is competent and talented. They’ll answer our questions, and collectively we will find a pathway forward,” he added.

Unlike members of other school boards, the Sussex Tech board members are not elected - they are appointed by the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners.

County commissioners

Earl Schick, who was appointed to the commissioners board in February, said the board is “going to look into everything that you all talked about today.”

”And yes, a couple people had mentioned it: We do work for you, the taxpayer.

”Rest assured, we are going to do as much as we can do as commissioners overseeing” the school.

Then he read a statement from that board, saying that while the Board of County Commissioners does not have oversight of the operations of Sussex Tech, it does provide funding and appoint members of the school board.

”The Board of County Commissioners did not cut funding to the Sussex County Technical School for fiscal year 2024,” the statement said.

It pointed out that state aid to the school has been flat while other districts have seen cuts in state aid.

”We were encouraged to recently hear of increased enrollment and a proverbial waiting list of students to get in at about $2,500 a head, which would increase tuition revenue. But recently, we learned of this extreme deficit.

”The Board of County Commissioners remains committed to the Sussex County Technical School and the school community.”

It has asked the Sussex Tech administration to provide an update on recent developments to the commissioners board at its next meeting, which is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 at the Sussex County Administrative Center, 1 Spring St., Newton.

Schick and Commissioner Jack DeGroot attended the meeting Thursday. DeGroot’s brother is a Sussex Tech graduate.