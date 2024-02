Earl Schick was chosen to replace Dawn Fantasia on the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners during a meeting of the Sussex County Republican Committee on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The meeting at Sussex Technical High School in Sparta was open to all registered Republicans but only members of the county GOP committee could vote.

Committee members also selected Billy Marotta-LaRegina, 19, to represent Sussex County on the State Republican Committee. He will be the youngest member of the state committee.

Marotta-LaRegina, who has been active in the Sussex County Young Republicans, will serve until June 3, 2025. He replaces Nicholas D’Agostino, who resigned in the fall.

Jill Space, director of the Board of County Commissioners, also represents Sussex County on the state committee, which has one woman and one man from each county in New Jersey.

Schick credited his selection to his work campaigning for the job. He defeated Alan Henderson, mayor of Lafayette.

Schick will serve the rest of Fantasia’s term, which ends Dec. 31. He said he plans to run in the June 4 Republican primary for a full three-year term.

Fantasia resigned from the board Jan. 9 to take a seat in the state Assembly after she was elected to that job in November.

Marotta-LaRegina said this is his first elective office. He was selected over Jonathan Rose, a former county freeholder and Sussex Borough mayor and council member.