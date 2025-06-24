Free concert Friday in Jefferson

The Jefferson Arts Committee presents the Jefferson Township Community Concert and Jazz Bands directed by Peter Tummillo Jr. in a free concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 27.

The concert will be at the Jefferson Township Gazebo in the municipal complex, 1033 Weldon Road, Oak Ridge.

Bring a chair or blanket, non-alcoholic beverages and snacks/dinner.

If the weather is bad, the concert would move to the Jefferson Township High School auditorium, 1010 Weldon Road.

Free-will donations welcome.

For information, call 973-697-3828 or send email to artscommittee@jeffersonarts.org