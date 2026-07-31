x
  1. Home
  2.  Features

Crossword: Find these animals at the fair

The fair will feature six barns of animals, a petting zoo, and of course, the horse show and 4-H competitions. Solve the crossword below to discover which animals you can expect to see at the fair this year.

| 31 Jul 2026 | 02:57
    <b>Photo: Sammie Finch</b>
    Photo: Sammie Finch
crossword generator from Amuse Labs