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Crossword: Find these animals at the fair
The fair will feature six barns of animals, a petting zoo, and of course, the horse show and 4-H competitions. Solve the crossword below to discover which animals you can expect to see at the fair this year.
Shannon Maher
| 31 Jul 2026 | 02:57
Photo: Sammie Finch
crossword generator
from Amuse Labs
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New Jersey State Fair
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Shannon Maher
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sussex county farm and horse show
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