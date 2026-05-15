Yesterdaze Gone delivers multi-decade hit parade at Brick & Brew

Friday, May 22

The Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, welcomes Brian McLoughlin for an acoustic set starting at 6 p.m., while Chris Donnelly takes his tunes to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road.

At 7 p.m., Charlie & The Sound Machine bring their three-piece acoustic set to Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23.

The E-Squared Duo brings songs from Smokey Robinson to John Mayer to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, or enjoy a solo set of 90s tunes and crowd pleasers at Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 23

Gerry Arias kicks off the late afternoon at 4 p.m. with his guitar-driven folk rock and Americana at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Dr.

The Lafayette House welcomes John Bruggeman for an intimate set at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Brian St. John & Co. bring their yearly Grateful Dead show to Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., while Almost Autumn performs at McQ’s Pub.

At the same time, The PS Xperiment brings the energy to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 State Route 284, or catch Yesterdaze Gone! performing hits from the 60s to the 00s at Brick & Brew.

Sugar Mountain takes the stage at The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., for a captivating show featuring New Jersey veteran musicians replicating Neil Young’s greatest hits. Tickets are available at skypac.org.

Wednesday, May 27

Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series kicks off at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, with the Hurley Mountain Highway Band bringing 70s AM radio hits.

Or stop by the Homestead Rest, 294 N Church Rd., for Ray Sikora’s Karaoke Night.

Thursday, May 28

Felix and the Cats kick off their set at Blue Arrow Farm at 6 p.m., while Scott Ringle brings his songs to Industry Bar + Kitchen, 6 N Village Blvd. If you’re looking for the spotlight, head to Skylands for JP’s open mic and karaoke night, also at 6 p.m.

At Krogh’s, catch Brian St. John playing favorite cover tunes starting at 6:30 p.m.