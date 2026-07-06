The Underclassmen Bring High-Energy Rock to Brick & Brew

Friday, July 10

At 6 p.m., dinner crowds can enjoy the sounds of Ciro Patti at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15. At Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, hear The Launch, a cover show reviving the songs of Queen, Styx, and Boston, starting at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, welcomes New Jersey-native Trevor O’Connor of Dr. Scientist & Bag Lady, featuring his diverse musicality and unique sarcasm.

Brian St. John brings his solo set to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Rd.; One Size Fits All delivers a rockin’ cover set to Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23; and The PS Xperiment takes over at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284, all at 7 p.m.

Sparta’s Free Summer Concert Series at Dykstra Concert Park Playground, 4 Mohawk Ave., kicks off at 7 p.m., featuring The Outcrops and their rock’n’roll, blues, jazz, funk, folk, and soul blend.

Later at 8 p.m., the Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., closes the night out with a solo set by Joe A.

Saturday, July 11

Start your morning at Sparta’s Farmers Market, 89 S Sparta Ave., enjoying goods from local vendors and an acoustic set by Dani Zanoni at 10 a.m.

At 4 p.m., Gerry Arias delivers his guitar-driven indie rock, folk rock, and Americana to Angry Erik Brewing, 4 Camre Dr.

Dave & John bring acoustic tunes to the Lafayette House, while Mountain Creek’s Biergarten, 200 NJ-94, hosts their Summer Saturdays with live music by Big Soda, both at 6 p.m.

Hardyston’s Summer Concert Series kicks off at Wheatsworth Park, 114 Wheatsworth Road, at 6 p.m. with a set of crowd-pleasing favorites by Mile 39. Don’t forget to bring a chair or blanket!

At 7 p.m., Milk Street Distillery hosts the Rated R Band for a set of rock tunes; Rene Avilia performs at McQ’s Pub; and The Underclassmen bring their high-energy fun to Brick & Brew.

At 8 p.m., The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., welcomes Dio Rules: Tribute to Rainbow, Black Sabbath & Dio. Enjoy a concert covering songs of one of rock’s greatest voices. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

At 9 p.m., O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., wraps up the night with Katy Gerhold.

Sunday, July 12

Rick Barth delivers electric rock, blues, and alternative tunes to Angry Erik Brewing at 2:30 p.m.

At 3 p.m., area favorite The Harrisons bring their covers and original songs to Skylands.

Later at 8 p.m., TUSK: The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute takes over The Newton Theatre. Hear all the hits, deep cuts, and everything in between! Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Wednesday, July 13

Danny C’s TGIW Summer Concert Series kicks off at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, with Dog Party.

Enjoy music on the patio of O’Reilly’s Pub with Brian St. John at 6 p.m.

At 8 p.m., The High Kings’ Rocky Road To Dublin - 2026 Tour makes a stop at The Newton Theatre. Immerse yourself in the vibrant Irish culture, energy, and spirit. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Thursday, July 16

Hamburg Fire Dept’s Hot Rod Cruise Night - Hosted by Danny C begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Hamburg Firemen’s Pavilion, 208 NJ-23, featuring One Night Only with danceable party tunes! All proceeds go to the Hamburg Fire Dept & Blue Arrow Horse/Animal Rescue.

At 6 p.m., Felix and the Cats returns to Blue Arrow Farm, while John Cain performs an acoustic set at INDUSTRY Kitchen + Bar, 6 N Village Blvd.

Krogh’s welcomes North Jersey’s Luke Mattessich for a night of folk, fusion, jazz, and rock starting at 7 p.m.

Later at 8 p.m., Hejira - A Celebration of Joni Mitchell takes over at The Newton Theatre. Hear this remarkable 7-piece band celebrating the “greatest songs” of Joni Mitchell. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.