SCCC faculty art exhibition showcases creative work

Sussex County Community College’s Humanities Department is showcasing the creative work of its faculty in a new Faculty Arts Exhibition.

The exhibition brings together a range of artistic practices and media, reflecting the individual interests and creative approaches of department faculty members.

Organizers said the exhibition provides students and community members with an opportunity to see the variety of artistic philosophies represented within the department.

The work also demonstrates how faculty members’ personal studio practices inform their teaching and mentorship in the classroom.

By presenting their work publicly, faculty members hope to encourage students and community members to explore different approaches to creativity and art while highlighting the role of creative practice in education.

The exhibition invites the community to engage with the work and learn more about the creative pursuits of the faculty.