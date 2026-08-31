SCCC to showcase Humanities faculty artwork in exhibition

Sussex County Community College will present a Humanities Faculty Exhibition showcasing the creative work of faculty members in the college’s Humanities Department.

The exhibition will feature a variety of media, techniques and artistic perspectives, highlighting the individual creative practices of faculty members and their shared commitment to creativity, education and mentorship.

The exhibition also will give students and community members an opportunity to experience the artistic approaches represented within the Humanities Department. The works reflect the distinct voices and ongoing studio practices of faculty members and demonstrate how their professional creative work informs and enriches the classroom experience.

The exhibition will be on display from Sept. 17 through Oct. 30. An opening reception is scheduled for Sept. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. The public is invited to attend, view the exhibition and celebrate the role of creativity and the arts at SCCC.