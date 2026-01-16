Jay and The Americans bring timeless doo-wop soul to the spotlight

Friday, Jan. 23

Starting at 6 p.m., Brian McLoughlin provides dinner entertainment at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

At 7 p.m., the Jim & Steve duo brings their sound to Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23; Rich Meier shares acoustic melodies at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Rd.; and Just Some Dudes make their debut at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284.

At 8 p.m., Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, welcomes David Wallace, performing Sinatra favorites alongside other jazzy classics, while Brian St. John delivers soulful rock guitar and feel-good sing-alongs at the Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St.

For more nostalgic fun, head to The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., for The Lords of 52nd St., the original members of Billy Joel’s iconic touring and recording band, bringing the same electrifying sound and raw energy from their early years. Tickets are available at skypac.org.

Saturday, Jan. 24

Alan Gross kicks off the night at the Lafayette House with a 6 p.m. set.

At 7 p.m., Rich Ortiz brings his acoustic sound to McQ’s Pub, DUG delivers their trio sound at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, Almost Floyd takes the stage at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., with a show-stopping set of classic Pink Floyd favorites, and the Mr. Philthy Band brings high-energy hits to Brick & Brew.

At 8 p.m., the Sparta Pour House hosts the dynamic duo Cover Twos, serving up high-energy hits and acoustic party vibes.

Also at 8 p.m., The Newton Theatre welcomes Jay & The Americans, who take audiences on a journey through musical history while performing and sharing stories about the artists who influenced them, including Roy Orbison and Neil Diamond. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Sunday, Jan. 25

Spend your Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m., unwinding at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden with the high-energy, eclectic tunes of local favorites The Harrisons.

Wednesday, Jan. 28

Head to Blue Arrow Farm at 4 p.m. for Danny C’s Concert Series, featuring Some Guys & A Broad in their first appearance of 2026.

At 6:30 p.m., The Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Rd., kicks off karaoke night led by Ray Sikora.

Thursday, Jan. 29

Thursday night brings the return of Felix and the Cats at Blue Arrow Farm, starting at 6 p.m.

Then at 7 p.m., singer-songwriter Adam Jacob brings his blend of jazz, country, rock, and pop influences to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub.