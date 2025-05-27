Local Home Pros: Contractors, handymen, landscapers and more

Find trusted contractors, handymen, tree experts, landscapers, roof and chimney experts, and more service professionals in our local guide below.

Roofing:

Home Star Reno: Roof and chimney repairs

To contact, call: 973-836-1318

Local Review: “Al of Home Stars Reno did an excellent job of removing our old B-vent chimney and installing a new stainless steel one. Removed all debris at clean up. Would highly recommend this company.” - Gail Wood

Bekirov Roofing: Roofing, siding and gutters. Installers are factory-trained. Offering excellent references, over 25 years of experience, and discounts for seniors, military, and first responders. Fully insured. Worker’s comp for roofing.

To contact, call: 845-820-2637

Local Review: “Outstanding. Errol was punctual, professional and took care of small details. Will use again for a roof when we need one.” - Scott J.

Home Improvements:

Creative Visionary Renovations, LLC: Bathrooms, kitchens, basements, structural repairs, general installations and more! Quality workmanship since 1986. Vernon, NJ 13VH01646500. DBA. R.C.H.I

To contact, call Richard Hoyos: 973-761-5730

Local Review: “I knew we would go with Rick the first time we spoke on the phone. He was so professional, personable and knowledgeable. We have been using Rick and his company for five years now and he always exceeds expectations. He has become like family to us. I will always recommend Rick and Creative Visionary Renovations.” - Amani Alverez

Tree Service:

Lodema Tree and Landscape Service: Complete tree, landscape and excavating service: Stump grinding, tree removal, storm damage, land clearing, brush clearing, chipper service, bobcat service, mulch, topsoil, grading, firewood. Free wood chips! Free estimates! Fully insured.

To contact, call: 973-875-9875

Local Review: “Steve Lodema came out right away and gave us an estimate. We explained it needed to be done quickly before the roofers came and to satisfy specifications from our home owners insurance. He got our job done as promised. He and his team did a great job clearing branches away, watching out for wires and then cleaning everything up so it looked like no one had been there. We are very pleased with their service and would recommend them highly.” – Rhonda L., Franklin, N.J.

Landscaping:

Tognetti Property Maintenance LLC: Spring and fall cleanups, mulching, projects, lawn maintenance contracts. Free estimates and fully insured. NJ license: # 13VH08815900

To contact, call Chris Tognetti: 862-268-1516

Local Review: “Goes above and beyond in everything he does. We have been using Togenetti Property Maintenance for years. I cant say enough about Chris. Always hardworking, always shows up and always does a fabulous job.” -Ed Potocki

Power Washing & Soft Washing:

Tognetti Property Maintenance LLC: Power washing and soft washing for all of your exterior cleaning needs: Walls, roofs, patios, fences and everything in-between. Free and fast estimates. Family owned and operated. Serving commercial and residential properties.

To contact, call: Jordan Tognetti: 862-266-8098

Or email: TognettiPropertyMaintenance@gmail.com

Local Review: “Reliable, Great Job and Great Price! Would use them again.” - Joe Laliker