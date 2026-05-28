$!Outdoor upgrades that add value to Sussex County NJ homes

It’s where families gather on summer nights, where friends linger around a fire pit in the fall and where homeowners are increasingly investing their money — not just for enjoyment, but for long-term property value.
From expansive patios to Cambridge fire pit kits and fully customized outdoor kitchens, outdoor living upgrades have become one of the most popular ways to improve both lifestyle and resale potential. For many local homeowners and contractors, those projects begin with Athenia Mason Supply.
“People want their outdoor spaces to feel like an extension of their home,” said Sean Hughes, general manager of Athenia Mason Supply. “A great patio or outdoor kitchen creates another place to relax, entertain and spend time together.”
And those upgrades can pay off in more ways than one.
Professionally installed patios consistently rank among the most valuable outdoor improvements. Industry estimates show patios can increase a home’s value by 8% to 10%. In a place like Sussex County — where larger yards and scenic surroundings are common — that added outdoor living space can become a major selling point.
Fire features are also having a moment. Cambridge fire pit kits, a top-seller at Athenia, have become especially popular among homeowners looking to create a cozy focal point for gatherings year-round. According to national remodeling data, outdoor fire features can return roughly 56% to 78% of their installation cost while also boosting buyer appeal.
Outdoor kitchens continue to grow in popularity as well. Built-in grills, stone counters, bar seating and prep areas can transform a simple patio into a full entertainment space. Depending on the scope of the project, outdoor kitchens can return roughly 60% to 80% of their investment — and often help homes stand out in a competitive market.
Boosting appeal
But beyond the numbers, homeowners say these projects simply change how they use their homes.
Instead of staying indoors, families are hosting barbecues, gathering around the fire after youth sports games or spending quiet evenings outside without ever leaving home.
The team at Athenia Mason Supply says choosing durable, high-quality materials is key to making those investments last.
“We help customers select products that not only look beautiful, but will continue performing for years,” said Hughes. “And we also have plenty of trusted local contractors we can pair families up with to help with any installation.”
In addition to carrying pavers, natural stone and outdoor living products, Athenia Mason Supply works closely with homeowners and contractors throughout the planning process.
For Sussex County homeowners considering an upgrade this season, outdoor improvements offer more than curb appeal alone. They create spaces people genuinely use — and can add meaningful value at the same time.
Contact Athenia Mason Supply today:
69 Route 23, Hamburg NJ 07419
973-875-3287
route23patio.com