$!Christine N. Marotta Named Top Real Estate Agent at Realty Executives Mountain Properties

Christine N. Marotta has established herself as a leader in the real estate industry, achieving the prestigious title of #1 Agent at Realty Executives Mountain Properties from 2021 to 2024. In 2024 alone, she closed an impressive $14,997,218 in sales, showcasing her ability to deliver outstanding results for her clients. Her hard work and dedication have also earned her recognition as the #8 ranked agent in Sussex County, a remarkable achievement considering she accomplished this as a single agent, not a team.

Christine’s success is built on her comprehensive knowledge of the ever-evolving real estate market. She understands that in today’s fast-paced environment, staying ahead of market trends and adapting to new developments is crucial. Whether you’re listing your home at the optimal price or negotiating the best possible offer, Christine’s experience ensures that every step of the process is handled with precision. She monitors each detail closely and always puts her clients’ needs first.

With nearly 21 years of real estate experience, Christine has built a reputation as a trusted advocate for her clients. Her extensive network, coupled with her proven ability to navigate complex transactions, makes her the ideal choice whether you’re buying or selling. From working with attorneys, brokers, lenders and inspectors to providing expert guidance throughout the process, she ensures that her clients enjoy the smoothest journey possible.

If you’ve been considering selling your home, now is the perfect time to make a move. The market is primed for sellers, and the conditions are ideal for getting top dollar for your property. Here’s why:

• Little to No Competition - Inventory is at an all-time low. With fewer homes on the market, your property will naturally attract more attention from buyers.

• Rising Home Prices - Financial analysts are forecasting a 5% increase in selling prices this year! Now is the perfect time to partner with a realtor and capitalize on this upward trend.

• Cash Buyers Are Still Prevalent - Cash buyers continue to be active, ensuring quicker, hassle-free transactions with fewer contingencies.

• Simplified Home Inspections – Most inspections are currently focusing on major systems, structural and health concerns, reducing potential delays or issues that may devalue your home.

• Attractive Financing Programs - Lenders are offering great financing options, expanding the pool of buyers who can afford your home.

With the market in your favor, there’s no better time than now to sell your home. If you’re looking for an agent with an unwavering commitment to your success, Christine is ready to help you make your real estate goals a reality.

Contact Christine Marotta today:

Cell: 973-902-9186

Office: 973-827-6767

Office Address: 10 Vernon Avenue, Suite 4, Hamburg, NJ 07419