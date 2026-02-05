x
  1. Home
  2.  Opinion
  3.  Letters to the Editor

Woodpeckers

Sparta /
| 05 Feb 2026 | 01:47

    Seniors on park benches feed pigeons in the summer,

    From homes they watch woodpeckers gouge suet in the winter.

    Nature’s awesome wonders these myriad creatures that fly,

    Our winter’s tri-state woodpeckers let’s identify.

    First to appear the Downy woodpecker,

    A black and white sparrow-sized suet checker.

    Then brother Hairy nudges him aside,

    Robin-sized bigger he then nervously presides.

    The Red-Bellied woodpecker is next in line,

    With red crown and nape this “zebraback” is divine.

    Now the majestic red-crested Pileated commands,

    Black and white crow-sized he the suet disbands.

    Lurking high above a Sharp-shinned and Cooper’s hawk,

    With sharp talons and beaks their next meal they stalk.

    George Kibildis

    Sparta