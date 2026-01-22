What is “Woke” and why do many patriots it dismiss?

“Woke” is about our history and what we reminisce.

Societal truth is not relative,

So let’s discuss and not be negative.

“Woke” is to wake up and smell the roses,

And challenge all of our subconscious ‘opposes’.

To gaze in awe and wonder at our galaxies,

And realize that all must share in life’s miseries.

To pause, reflect and with compassion our history see,

How it determines our past and present humanity.

To love thy neighbor and your enemy,

And with thy Spirit...Country and Democracy.

To be “Woke” justice demands from all of us,

For both harmony and mutual trust.

George Kibildis

Sparta