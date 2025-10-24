Kalczuk the kind of leader Hardyston schools need

I am writing to voice my full support for Dana Kalczuk as a candidate for your local school board. I have had the privilege of knowing Dana Kalczuk for over 30 years, and I can say without hesitation that she is exactly the kind of leader the schools need right now.

As a close friend, I’ve watched her raise her children with compassion, strength, and a deep sense of responsibility. She’s a devoted mom who always puts her kids first — and she brings that same energy and commitment to everything she does.

Dana Kalczuk is reliable, highly motivated, and approachable. Her high energy and positivity are infectious, and she has a natural ability to bring people together. She doesn’t back down from tough conversations or hard decisions — she’s the kind of person who will stand up for what’s right, even when it’s not easy.

She is deeply committed to creating a safe, inclusive environment for all students. She stands firmly against bullying and believes in policies that protect and empower every child. She’s not interested in doing what’s easy — she’s ready to make meaningful changes that improve the lives of students, families, and educators in our community.

Dana Kalczuk would be an incredible asset to the school board. She brings not only experience and insight as a parent, but also the courage and integrity to challenge the status quo when necessary.

I urge the community to support the Kids First Team and Dana Kalczuk for school board. You couldn’t ask for a more passionate and principled advocate for your children.

Amanda Burce