Hardyston councilman acted unprofessionally

During the public comment portion of the July 8, 2026, Hardyston Township council meeting, Councilman Carl Miller publicly shamed me for not saluting the flag. His reasoning was that he fought for this country and found it disrespectful to see me dismiss his service. My response was that it was highly unprofessional of him to pressure a private citizen to partake in a forced act of patriotism and that he fought for all freedoms, including freedom of expression.

Councilman Carl Miller attacking my decision to exercise a right of mine is conduct unbecoming of one who holds a position in public office. As such, action should be taken against him. His fellow council members should use their power of censureship that is protected by the Supreme Court’s ruling on Houston Community College System v. Wilson, and Hardyston residents should elect candidates who are more respectful toward private citizens and their freedoms.

Trevor Wassel

Hamburg