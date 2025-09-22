Gun violence doesn’t follow party lines

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s tragic murder, our community - and our country - is divided. Some blame one side of the political spectrum, others the opposite.

Here in Sparta, our mayor is facing backlash and threats because the township did not lower the American flag despite following state flag guidance. (Note: Public entities in New Jersey, such as county and local governments, are not required to follow presidential proclamations for flag-lowering. They are, however, expected to follow directives issued by the governor of New Jersey.)

But all this finger-pointing misses the larger issue: Gun violence in all forms should be condemned.

Gun violence does not discriminate by politics, geography or socioeconomic status. This year alone, more than 10,600 lives have been lost to gun violence in America, and there have been more than 300 mass shootings.

On the same day Charlie Kirk was killed, a Colorado high school endured a mass shooting - one that barely made headlines. Our children go to school rehearsing lockdown drills instead of focusing on learning.

My second-grader fears going to the bathroom at school because, in his words, “if the bad guy comes under the stall with a gun, you’re toast.” That’s the America we are raising our children in.

This is not normal, not inevitable and not acceptable. Other countries look at us with disbelief because this level of violence is uniquely American - and preventable.

We may not be able to change federal laws overnight, but we can act locally to keep our families safe.

That starts with common-sense steps:

• Safe firearm storage: Visit BeSMARTforkids.org to learn how secure storage saves lives. And the Sparta Police Department provides free gun locks to residents

• Upholding red-flag laws: These orders allow families and law enforcement to temporarily remove firearms from those who pose a danger to themselves or others.

• Comprehensive background checks: Expanding checks to cover all firearm sales, including online and at gun shows, will help keep guns out of dangerous hands.

This moment should not divide us further. It should unite us around a simple truth: every life lost to gun violence is one too many. Our children - and our community - deserve better.

Patty Rivas

co-leader, Moms Demand Action

Sparta