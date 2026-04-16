Picasso’s famous and soulful Guernica painting,
A black and white stark and chaotic anti-war tainting.
The Nazi and Fascist for Franco ravaged this Spanish town,
In nineteen thirty-seven their bombs rained down.
Now we witness Gaza’s genocide equal,
And the Ukraine and Iran civilian massacre sequel.
Picasso paints mournful screaming women and dead babies,
A gored horse and dismembered soldier tragedies.
He laments in Art war’s violence and suffering,
By usurped totalitarians unsparing.
Picasso’s dire painting a psalm for humanity,
A spiritual eternal warning plead.
Can mankind by Art, Poetry and Music ministries,
Learn to avert these human absurdities?
George Kibildis
Sparta