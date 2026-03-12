Prayer is defined as an earnest spiritual request,

And a wish is the desire for good to manifest.

So with Easter prayers or wishes let us sincerely apply,

For our Country that on justice and peace we may rely.

For Sound Government wisdom in their authority,

For Courts of Justice administrating the law fairly.

For Social Justice barriers that divide us crumble,

For Towns and Rural Areas respect for the humble.

For the Poor and Neglected grace to care for them,

For the Oppressed right their injustice mayhem.

For the Conservation of Natural Resources defend,

For the Future of the Human Race our mystery transcend.

This Easter whatever your preference to wish or pray,

Do so to better our humanity’s judgement day.

George Kibildis

Sparta