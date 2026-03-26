Easter Pilgrimages

To travel to far away and strange lands,

Requires breaking away from daily plans.

Comfort and security are left behind,

For new adventures to challenge the mind.

Spiritual pilgrimages to the Fertile Crescent land,

Lore of the Torah, Bible and Qur’an.

Jews, Christians and Muslims are all the same,

But hellish interpretations inflame.

Our ministry true brotherhood to sow,

For mutual understanding to grow.

Religious radicalism must be fought,

So that peace and harmony can be sought.

Mankind’s religions are a paradox,

For God’s Unity is not orthodox

George Kibildis

Sparta