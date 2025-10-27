Dana Kalczuk is committed to education

I am honored to write this letter of recommendation in support of Dana for a position on the Board of Education. I have had the pleasure of knowing Dana for over 14 years in various capacities and have witnessed firsthand her unwavering commitment to education, equity, and the success of all students.

Dana brings a wealth of experience in the community and a genuine passion for improving the schools. Her integrity, compassion, and a willingness to listen to the concerns of parents, teachers, and students alike is unmatched.

One of the qualities that sets Dana apart is her ability to collaborate with diverse groups and find common ground. She has shown great leadership in working on initiatives that promote academic excellence, fiscal responsibility, and inclusivity. Whether advocating for innovative programs, supporting educators, or engaging with families in the district, Dana approaches every challenge with thoughtful consideration and a solutions-oriented mindset.

I am confident that Dana will be a tremendous asset to the Board of Education. Dana’s strong communication skills, dedication to lifelong learning, and deep respect for the voices within our school community make her an ideal candidate for this important role. I wholeheartedly endorse Dana and encourage you to support their candidacy for the Board of Education.

Renee Militello

Butler