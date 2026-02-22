Article on prices was misleading

I am commenting on the 2nd article I’ve read in Advertiser-News entitled “Are prices really increasing?”

Including egg prices in this comparison is misleading and skews the results. Egg prices were inflated because of the bird flu, where nearly 100 million chickens were destroyed or (culled) if you prefer, in the U.S. alone. It has nothing to do with inflation.

This (artificially) increased egg prices substantially.

Shame on the author for including eggs in this article.

Conversely, selecting prices on the limited number of items that have been consistent lately, also skews the results.

And yes, the cost of food is rising at unacceptable levels. No question about it.

What about a simple meat and cheese breakfast sandwich where you now pay $9.75?

Give me a break. Everything is out of control – For crying out loud, I recently paid over $29.00 for a pizza!

Vehicles, food, snacks, credit card interest, medical, streaming, rent, Utilities and almost every commodity is increasing.

I don’t know how the young people can possibly afford rent, Utilities, and food today, in order to leave the comfort of their parent’s home anymore.

Michael Brinster

Wantage