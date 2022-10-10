After driving an electric car for 10 years

Ten years ago, I was motivated to lease an electric vehicle to do my part in reducing air pollution and global warming so the future environment would be healthier for my grandchildren. In 2012, my affordable Nissan Leaf only had a range of 73 miles but it was a second car to use for local driving. I installed a 240 volt outlet and charger in my garage and charged the EV overnight (just like I charge my cell phone). The electricity from my utility is 65% renewables so I’m charging with clean energy.

When my lease was up in 2017 I upgraded to an affordable Chevy Bolt with 238 miles of range so I could easily make trips to see my children and grandchildren in Brooklyn and Philadelphia. In 2020 I upgraded again to the Chevy Bolt with 259 miles of range. Charging at home costs about 4 cents per mile (gas cars cost about 15 cents for mile), and the only maintenance is rotating tires. Brakes last much longer than gas cars since the electric engine is used for braking and regenerating electricity. My EV is a blast to drive with instant acceleration and torque. Handling is great since the battery weight is distributed under the chassis. And there are zero emissions – no noxious air pollution and no carbon dioxide.

EV’s are simply better than gas cars and help provide a healthy future for our grandchildren. Remember that the stone age didn’t end because they ran out of stones.

Alan Spector

Lafayette