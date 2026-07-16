250th Farming

Our Sussex County Agricultural Society,

Fifty years age published a book on farm history.

To honor our nation’s Bicentennial celebration,

Living On The Farm illustrates local farmers’ vocation.

Six farm families each interviewed for about three hours,

Bevans, Couse, Demarest, Hardin, Hunt and Roberts plowers.

Authors also collected artifacts for illustrations.

To have “city” neighbors learn about farmers ministrations.

With over a dozen appendices to further explore,

Our county farmers earned historical lore.

To include The Sussex County Farm and Horse Show State Fair,

The couple Johnston’s author and illustrator doctrinaire.

So much of our history is forgotten and disappears,

Sussex County farmers’ stories now this year reappears.

George Kibildis

Sparta